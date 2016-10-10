Boys golf: Magee, Mundelein make history with sectional victories

hello

Mundelein's boys golf team made program history in more ways than one on Monday.

Led by medalist Ryan Magee, who shot a 73, the Mustangs won the tightly contested Class 3A Harlem sectional with a 306 at Atwood Homestead Golf Course in Rockford.

Mundelein had never won a sectional, qualified for state or had a golfer shoot the winning score at sectionals. The Mustangs just missed advancing downstate last year, as they finished fourth at the sectional.

"(Qualifying for state) was our whole goal," Mundelein coach Todd Parola said. "It comes down to one day, and you hope to perform well on that one day. The kids are pretty stoked. They're fired up."

The Mustangs counted the scores of seniors Magee, Tyler White (75), Zach Zentz (76) and Brett Parola (82). Freshman Colin Wade and sophomore Josh Peterson shot an 89 and 91, respectively.

"It was a tough course," said Todd Parola, whose Mundelein baseball team advanced to state for the first time last spring. "The greens were tough."

Barrington (307) finished just 1 shot back in second place, and Highland Park (308) beat Lake Forest (308) on a fifth-score tiebreaker to earn the final state berth. Libertyville's Michael Watt, who also shot a 73, finished second, 1 stroke better than Prairie Ridge's Ethan Farnam.

Stevenson (312) and Warren (320) were fifth and eighth, respectively, and neither North Suburban Conference team qualified a golfer for state. Libertyville advanced Watt and sophomore Derek Calamari (76).

Lake Forest got through Michael Seaman (75) and Nick San Miguel (75).

Barrington was led by Tom Calbi's 75, Jack Markham's 77, Sean Dolan's 77 and Kyle Kulsakdinun's 78.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.