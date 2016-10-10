Windy City Bulls reveal new scoreboard, court

Barely a month before their first home game, the Windy City Bulls basketball team held an open house Monday at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates to show fans the stadium's new court and state-of-the-art scoreboard system.

Together, the facility upgrades heralding the arrival of the Chicago Bulls' new Development League team cost nearly $1 million. The scoreboard system replacement cost $934,185 and comes a decade after the Sears Centre's opening.

The new purchase includes a main digital scoreboard approximately 24 by 43 feet, two digital ribbon boards of 2 by 183 feet each, and an advertising board of 13.5 by 7.5 feet.

The basketball court -- now bearing the Windy City Bulls logo -- cost $63,200 and was previously used during the NBA World Games in Shanghai, when only four games were played on it.