Lake County sex offender recaptured in Round Lake Beach

  • Cody C. Powell

Eric Peterson
 
 

A man convicted of criminal sexual abuse in Lake County, who did not return to his corrections center housing unit after an authorized release on Oct. 1, was recaptured in Round Lake Beach Friday.

Cody C. Powell, 21, was arrested on a warrant for escape and criminal damage to government property, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release.

In addition to not returning to his housing unit in Waukegan, sheriff's deputies said they believe Powell cut off the electronic ankle monitor that he was required to wear.

Powell had been assigned to the corrections center housing unit on Sept. 29. after sentencing on his conviction. Two days later, he left the unit as he was authorized to, but didn't return.

The Lake County Sheriff's Warrant Team learned Powell was possibly in the Round Lake Beach area. The sheriff's office collaborated with Round Lake Beach police to issue fliers to area businesses and keep a watch for Powell.

On Friday, Powell was seen entering a business in the 300 block of West Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach. Round Lake Beach police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office worked together to take him back into custody, sheriff's police said.

Powell remains in custody without bail at the Lake County jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in room C-120 of the Lake County Courthouse.

