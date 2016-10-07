'Implied threat' received at Wauconda Unit District 118

Wauconda school officials are warning parents they received an "implied threat" over social media, officials said.

On the Wauconda Unit District 118 website, officials said a suspicious social media post in which Wauconda High School was named on an account using "clown" in the username.

Officials said the post did not include any specific threat, but is considered as an implied threat by the Wauconda Police Department and district officials.

Officials said there is no evidence that suggests the implied threat is credible, but Wauconda Police and school officials are taking the implied threat seriously.

As a precautionary measure, Wauconda High School will initiate enhanced security measures throughout the day and during any extracurricular activities.

School districts and law enforcement agencies have been monitoring a "creepy clown" social media phenomenon, recently. The media has reported about similar incidents around the country involving "clowns" and threats, both specific and implied, made to the public, officials said.

The Wauconda Police Department will continue to work with school officials toward identifying the person responsible for the social media post and applying all appropriate criminal charges to the offender, officials said.

Anyone with information should contact the Wauconda Police Department at (847) 526-2421, or contact the district at (847) 526-7690.