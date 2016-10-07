Authorities: Man charged in theater stabbing was harassing victim

A Des Plaines man already accused of repeatedly stabbing a female co-worker outside of a Deer Park movie theater pleaded not guilty to an new charge of witness harassment in Lake County court Friday.

The latest charge against Daniel Dion, 20, stems from a letter he sent from the Lake County jail to the 25-year-old Vernon Hills woman he allegedly stabbed, authorities said. Assistant State's Attorney Lauren Kalcheim-Rothenberg was not specific about what Dion is alleged to have written in the letter, but said it attempted to dissuade the victim from attending future hearings in the case.

If found guilty of that charge, he could spend an additional 1 to 3 years in prison, authorities said.

Dion already faces attempted murder and other charges in the 2015 knife attack in the parking lot of Century Theater, where he stabbed the victim in the face and neck with a 4-inch serrated blade. He had met her there under the ruse he wanted to go to a movie with her, but later told police he intended to kill her because "she annoyed him," authorities said.

The victim was able to escape and run into the theater for help, authorities said. She was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment of two punctured lungs and more than 20 slash and stab wounds, authorities said.

Dion was arrested outside the movie theater and taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington for treatment of cuts to his hands. He later confessed to the attack, authorities say.

Dion faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder, and 15 years in prison if convicted on any of the three aggravated battery charges. He remains held in Lake County jail without bail.

Officials said previously Dion could be charged with witness harassment if he didn't accept a plea deal by the court hearing Friday. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 31.

"I'm assuming the plea deal has been revoked," defense attorney Ian Kasper said outside of court. "We are heading to trial."

Kasper said he intends to use an insanity defense for Dion at trial.

The two sides are due to return to court Oct. 21.