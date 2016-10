Mount Prospect Oktoberfest continues Saturday

hello

The Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association's Oktoberfest opened Friday evening at the downtown intersection of Emerson Street and Busse Avenue.

Saturday will usher in the association's Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m., with a wide variety of family activities, including the never-ending trick-or-treat candy line.

That's followed by the second night of Oktoberfest from 4 to 11 p.m., featuring the German band Phenix, food and beer.

For details, visit www.downtownmountprospect.com.