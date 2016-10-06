Breaking News Bar
 
Route 59 closing Friday in Barrington for rail crossing repairs

Daily Herald report

Route 59 will be closed Friday at the Canadian National Railroad crossing south of Northwest Highway in Barrington for repairs to the grade crossing, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

In order to complete the repairs, Route 59 (Hough Street) will be closed at the crossing between Northwest Highway and James Street from Friday, Oct. 7 to Tuesday, Oct. 11. A detour will direct southbound Hough Street traffic east on Northwest Highway and west on Main Street to reconnect with Hough Street. Northbound Hough Street traffic will take the reverse route.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

