Former Lindenhurst resident killed in Ethiopia

A woman with Lake County roots was killed this week in Ethiopia when the vehicle she was riding in was attacked by rock-throwing protesters.

Sharon Gray, 30, a former Lindenhurst resident, was a postdoctoral researcher in the plant biology department at the University of California, Davis.

She was in the East African country for a meeting about her research and was not involved in Tuesday's anti-government protest in the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa.

Another member of the plant biology department who was traveling with Gray was not injured, according to a statement on the university website.

Gray was a 2003 graduate of Antioch Community High School, District 117 Superintendent Jim McKay said.

McKay recalled Gray was a student in a physics class he taught. She also was active in the school's theater program.

"She was an absolutely standout student and person," McKay said. "(She was) one of the more talented people you'd ever meet."

Gray went on to earn bachelor's and doctorate degrees at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She had been a researcher at the University of California, Davis, since 2013.

An online photographic memorial for Gray has been created on the website for the university's plant biology department, plb.ucdavis.edu/sharongray.

In a Facebook post, Gray's sister-in-law, Rhonda Gray, described Gray as "the most near perfect person I had ever met."

"This is a great loss," the Utah woman wrote.

Sharon Gray was the first foreigner killed in the massive protests in Ethiopia that have claimed hundreds of lives since November 2015.

Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.