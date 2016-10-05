Breaking News Bar
 
Reports of killer clowns in Waukegan a hoax

Remember when some Waukegan elementary school students told police that a trio of clowns -- wielding a gun, a knife and a briefcase, respectively -- had threatened to kill them Tuesday afternoon? Turns out, they made the whole thing up.

The Waukegan Police said Wednesday afternoon that after speaking to the staff and neighbors and reviewing some school video footage, the clown sighting has been disproved.

The children who reported the incident have admitted that is was made up.

The children's lie lead to a brief lockdown about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday while officers searched the area.

