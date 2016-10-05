Breaking News Bar
 
Lisle man sentenced to 40 years for sexually asaulting girl

A 28-year-old Lisle man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl.

Filiberto Garfias-Fernandez pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 before Judge George Bakalis to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Authorities said Garfias-Fernandez assaulted the girl from October 2009 through October 2014 when the girl was between 3 and 7 years old. The girl was 9 when she told a teacher about the abuse.

"For years, this young victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted by an authority figure in whom both she and her mother had placed a great amount of trust," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "That trust was repeatedly shattered in the worst imaginable way. Thankfully, she was able to find the strength to reveal the horrors (Garfias-Fernandez) had inflicted upon her."

Garfias-Fernandez will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

