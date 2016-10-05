Mt. Prospect woman charged in sex trafficking scheme

About a year and a half ago, the Cook County sheriff's office received an anonymous letter tipping investigators to a vast prostitution scheme involving Thai women working on the North Side and in Chicago's Northwest suburbs.

Now, a joint investigation involving the sheriff's office and U.S. Homeland Security department has resulted in the arrest of a Mount Prospect woman on federal charges in connection with local sex trafficking -- part of a larger, nationwide operation.

Pantilla Rodpholka, 31, is considered a "house boss" in the Chicago-area operation, authorities said.

