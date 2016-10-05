Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 10/5/2016 2:06 PM

Sweet Tomatoes closes all Illinois restaurants

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sweet Tomatoes restaurants in the suburbs have closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

       Sweet Tomatoes restaurants in the suburbs have closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A would-be customer reads a sign informing the public that Sweet Tomatoes in St. Charles has closed. The parent company declared bankruptcy.

       A would-be customer reads a sign informing the public that Sweet Tomatoes in St. Charles has closed. The parent company declared bankruptcy.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Kim Mikus
 
 

All of the suburban Sweet Tomatoes restaurants, known for all-you-can-eat buffets, closed suddenly Tuesday night or this morning.

The company confirmed that restaurants in Schaumburg, St. Charles, Waukegan, Lombard, Aurora and Glenview are no longer in business.

Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp., the owner of Sweet Tomatoes, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, according to a company spokesman. The company said it plans to restructure, close locations and put itself up for sale. The company would not immediately release further details about the plan.

After the restructuring, the company will still have about 100 restaurants, some with the name Soup Plantation, which operate mainly in the western U.S. near where Garden Fresh is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sales at the company have dropped in recent years. System sales at Sweet Tomatoes declined to $187.2 million in its most recent fiscal year, from $192.1 million two years earlier, according to Nation's Restaurant News Top 100 data.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account