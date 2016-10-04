Dawn Patrol: Fire damages roof at Willow Creek

hello

Fire damages roof at Willow Creek

The roof of a building at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington was damaged by a fire last night, officials said. Firefighters responded to the blaze about 7 p.m. at the church's campus, 67 Algonquin Road. Full story.

Elgin police: Parolee charged with more crimes

Police say a parolee pointed a gun at another person Sunday in a parking lot in Elgin. Elgin police responded to a call of a man with a gun about 4:45 p.m. on the 500 block of West Highland Avenue, according to a news release issued Monday. Full story.

Armed men kick in door of Geneva townhouse

Two men with a gun kicked in the front door of a Geneva townhouse and then left, police said. Police were called to a home about 1:10 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Aberdeen Court, police said in a news release. Full story.

District 300 projects $60 million in reserves

Bolstered by a projected $60 million surplus by the end of this school year, Community Unit District 300 officials say the district is on good financial footing if forced to absorb a teacher pension cost shift or property tax freeze in coming years. Full story.

District 4, teachers union resume talks with mediator

Negotiators for Addison Elementary District 4 and its teachers union are set to meet twice this week with a federal mediator after making little headway in the last round of contract talks. The two sides did not even broach the topic of teacher salaries and health benefits during mediation sessions last month. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 60 degrees this morning. Highs are expected to reach 74 degrees this afternoon, with lows tonight in the mid 60s. Full story.

Traffic

Intersection widening and reconstruction work is scheduled to cause restrictions in all directions at Higgins and Big Timber roads in Pingree Grove. Full traffic.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer's 120.1 passer rating Sunday was the second-highest of his eight-year career.

Bears' Hoyer may get start even if Cutler is healthy

On the strength of Brian Hoyer's back-to-back 300-yard passing games, the first by a Bears quarterback in nearly three years, it's fair to wonder if Jay Cutler gets the job back when his sprained thumb heals. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's full take here.

With Renteria in place, more changes ahead for White Sox

The Chicago White Sox keep on losing, and that makes general manager Rick Hahn's job much more difficult. "As we'll talk about more in the coming weeks and months, this organization has a lot of work to do," Hahn said yesterday, a day after the Sox (78-84) ended the season below .500 for the fourth straight year. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's full take here.

- Associated Press The Cubs' Willson Contreras rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates June 19 on the first pitch he saw as a major leaguer.

Moments that mattered for the Cubs

From the get-go, the Cubs steamrollered over the National League Central, winning the division by 17½ games over the St. Louis Cardinals, last year's division champs. Although there may not have been one season-defining game or series, there were many moments that mattered, as beat writer Bruce Miles explains here.