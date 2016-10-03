White Sox make it official: Renteria replaces Ventura as manager

hello

The Chicago White Sox have promoted bench coach Rick Renteria, left, to manager, replacing Robin Ventura, who declined to return after five seasons at the helm. Associated Press/file

The Chicago White Sox wasted little time replacing Robin Ventura as manager.

As expected, bench coach Rick Renteria was elevated to the position Monday morning, a day after Ventura ended his five-year run in the Sox's dugout with a 375-435 record and no playoff appearances.

Renteria, 54, becomes the 40th manager in White Sox history and the only current Latino manager in major-league baseball.

"I appreciate this tremendous opportunity to manage the Chicago White Sox," Renteria said in a statement. "It is a great honor as well as a great responsibility. Over the past season as Robin Ventura's bench coach, I have gotten to know the players and staff very well, and I look forward to helping us achieve our goals together.

"We want to field a team that plays smart baseball, takes advantage of any opportunity within the game, and competes hard each and every day in a way that makes White Sox fans proud of our team's effort.

Renteria managed the Chicago Cubs in 2014. He was fired after one season (73-89) and replaced by Joe Maddon.

"Rick is incredibly well respected within the game as one of the top baseball men," general manager Rick Hahn said. "We obviously have been very impressed by Rick over his past year as bench coach. He is a knowledgeable teacher of the game who loves to develop players and spends hours watching video looking for any nuance that gives us an edge. He is well respected within the clubhouse, and his ability to communicate in English and Spanish is a real plus as he interacts with our players."

Renteria spent six seasons (2008-13) on San Diego's major-league coaching staff, including 2011-13 as bench coach and 2008-10 as first-base coach. He also managed Team Mexico in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

"I think he's a got a lot of qualities that Robin has," outfielder Adam Eaton said of Renteria. "Maybe a little more vocal. He definitely will get his point across a little more, vocally. Not that he has more passion than Robin or anything like that, but he's a little more upbeat, a little more bouncy. He's kind of a bundle of baseball joy.

"Day in and day out as a bench coach, for me that's the biggest thing. You've got to have that guy on the bench, kind of rah-rah and get guys going in the right direction. I've enjoyed my time with Rick. He's been a manager before. He knows the game. He knows the game really well."

As for the rest of the coaching staff, the Sox will make an announcement at a future date.

• Follow Scot Gregor throughout the day on Twitter@ scotgregor. He will have more later today at dailyherald.com.