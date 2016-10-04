Second possible MRSA case at Naperville Central

Naperville Central High School's pool deck, swimming equipment and locker rooms have been disinfected as the school looks into a second possible case of the staph infection MRSA.

A member of the girls swimming team may have been affected, but the school has not yet received test results to confirm or disprove the infection, Naperville Unit District 203 spokeswoman Michelle Fregoso said. The student was doing fine and in class Tuesday, she said.

This potential case comes shortly after the school dealt with one confirmed case of MRSA affecting a football player in late September. Fregoso said another suspected case at that time was unconfirmed.

MRSA, which stands for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a strain of bacteria that doesn't react to the antibiotics typically used to treat staph infections; left untreated it can cause pneumonia, serious complications or death.

The bacteria can enter the body and cause infection when the skin is broken. It's usually transmitted by skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, but it also can be spread through open cuts, unwashed hands or sharing items such as razors or towels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MRSA bacteria do not live long in chlorine-treated pools and there have been no reports of MRSA spreading through "recreational water."

When the September cases at Naperville Central were reported, DuPage County Health Department spokesman Don Bolger said sanitarians inspected the school and determined the cleaning products used to disinfect common areas are effective against MRSA.

The deep-cleaning of the pool took place Monday before swim practices. The school reached out to swimmers' parents to assure them everything possible is being done to ensure student safety.

"The school is a safe place," Fregoso said.

The health department also has provided the school with best practices to stop the spread of MRSA including:

• Wash hands often with soap or sanitizer.

• Shower before and after sports practices and games.

• Don't store wet or dirty equipment in lockers.

• Don't share towels, clothing, razors, water bottlers or helmets.

• Cover cuts with a clean, dry bandage.