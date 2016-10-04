Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/4/2016 5:12 PM

Big delays on Interstate 290 after tanker truck crash

A driver on Interstate 290 lost control of his tanker truck and hit the center median Tuesday near Addison -- a crash that forced lane closures and traffic tie-ups for much of the afternoon, authorities said.

The driver was headed east on the interstate at Wood Dale Road at 1:48 p.m. when he crashed into the concrete median, causing the truck to go over the wall, according to Illinois State Police.

Paramedics took the driver, 33-year-old Jason Martinez of Oswego, to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

The two left eastbound lanes were shut down, and police said they could remain that way until at least 6 p.m. All westbound lanes were open.

