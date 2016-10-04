Former Campton Hills administrator to take on new role in East Dundee

Three months after her ouster as Campton Hills village administrator, Jennifer Johnsen will soon assume a new role in East Dundee.

Johnsen, a Batavia resident, was chosen as East Dundee's new deputy village administrator, effective Oct. 17, village officials announced Tuesday. In addition to managing daily village operations, Johnsen is expected to have a hand in economic development, collective bargaining, special taxing districts and village board meetings.

"East Dundee is a wonderful Fox River community that truly cares about its residents and businesses," Johnsen said in a statement. "I welcome the opportunity to assist the village in all its efforts and serve the residents of East Dundee for many years to come."

Johnsen was hired in 2014 as Campton Hills' first administrator. In July, trustees met behind closed doors for more than two hours before voting to fire her. Campton Hills officials would not publicly comment on her dismissal, though Johnsen said she was dismissed "without cause" and received a letter from trustees saying they wanted to go in a different direction.

Johnsen's annual salary in her new East Dundee position will be about $92,000, Village Administrator Bob Skurla said. She made about $97,000 per year as Campton Hills administrator.

Village President Lael Miller said Johnsen was chosen because of her experience in other municipalities. She also previously worked as village administrator in Berkeley and village manager in Clarendon Hills.

"During her years in public service, she continued to build upon her level of responsibilities and effectively collaborated with the corporate authorities, residents, staff and stakeholders of three very different communities," Miller said. "We think she's a perfect fit for East Dundee."

Staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.