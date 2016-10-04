Binny's moving from Buffalo Grove to Staples building in Wheeling

Binny's Beverage Depot will move from Buffalo Grove to Wheeling, where it will take over the building now occupied by a Staples store that is expected to close next month, officials said.

Staples will close Nov. 12, and longtime employees were offered jobs at the office supply chain's Glenview location, a store employee said Tuesday.

Binny's Beverage Depot has not yet commented on the move.

Wheeling Village President Dean Argiris said he is looking forward to Binny's "creating new sales tax revenue for the village."

And while Staples will close by mid-November, Argiris said their lease isn't up until the end of December.