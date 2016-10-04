Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 10/4/2016 2:28 PM

Binny's moving from Buffalo Grove to Staples building in Wheeling

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Wheeling Staples, 1550 E. Lake-Cook Road, will close by the end of November, clearing the way for Binny's Beverage Depot to move its Buffalo Grove store into the building.

       The Wheeling Staples, 1550 E. Lake-Cook Road, will close by the end of November, clearing the way for Binny's Beverage Depot to move its Buffalo Grove store into the building.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Erin Hegarty
 
 

Binny's Beverage Depot will move from Buffalo Grove to Wheeling, where it will take over the building now occupied by a Staples store that is expected to close next month, officials said.

Staples will close Nov. 12, and longtime employees were offered jobs at the office supply chain's Glenview location, a store employee said Tuesday.

Binny's Beverage Depot has not yet commented on the move.

Wheeling Village President Dean Argiris said he is looking forward to Binny's "creating new sales tax revenue for the village."

And while Staples will close by mid-November, Argiris said their lease isn't up until the end of December.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account