updated: 10/3/2016 12:15 PM

Montreal Canadiens at a glance

By Associated Press
MONTREAL CANADIENS

LAST SEASON: 38-38-6, 82 points. Finished sixth in Atlantic Division.

COACH: Michel Therrien (fifth season, 12th NHL season).

ADDED: D Shea Weber, RW Alexander Radulov, F Andrew Shaw, G Al Montoya

LOST: D P.K. Subban, C Lars Eller.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Carey Price. The 2015 Hart, Vezina and Pearson Trophy winner is back after missing almost all of last season with a knee injury and has the ability to carry the Canadiens back to the playoffs. He looked like his old self helping Canada to a perfect record at the World Cup of Hockey and could be even better than two years ago.

OUTLOOK: If Price is on top of his game and Weber strengthens Montreal's defense, this is a playoff team again. Goal-scoring continues to be an issue, but captain Max Pacioretty and center Tomas Plekanec should lead the way and Radulov is on a prove-it contract to produce and prove he deserves big money back in the NHL.

