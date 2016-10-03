Boys golf: Prentiss' tenure in St. Charles has meant much more than wins, losses

One of my favorite quotes on success comes from the late Maya Angelou -- "Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it."

For the past 34 years, Rob Prentiss has enjoyed immeasurable success as the boys' head golf coach at St. Charles North (2000-2016) and St. Charles (1988-1999) and as a varsity assistant at St. Charles (1983-1987).

He guided the Saints to a pair of state championships -- 1991 and 1998 -- as well as nine top-5 state finishes from 1988-1999, and was an assistant during St. Charles' state title seasons in 1984 and 1987 under Leo Vitali.

Prentiss directed St. Charles North to a regional title and unblemished 15-0 dual record in 2002. His teams qualified for sectional competition 3 consecutive seasons (2002-2004).

Success, however, isn't measured simply by wins and losses.

Prentiss, who announced his plans to retire from teaching and coaching after the 2016-2017 school year, has had a profound impact on the game of golf, his players, fellow coaches and community members for the past 3-plus decades.

Just ask them.

"He's a good guy who really cares a lot and has a big heart," said Jeff Augustine, a senior standout on Prentiss' 1998 state championship team at St. Charles.

"He's genuine. He taught me life lessons about discipline and respect. He's an all-in guy who has a passion for the game and the kids. I felt that when I was there."

Augustine, who moved away from the Chicago area for a brief period, reconnected with Prentiss three summers ago.

"I hadn't really talked to him for 15-16 years but I called him one day," said Augustine, 35. "I met him at Pottawatomie and rode with him during (high school golf) tryouts.

"His approach hadn't changed. He was already strategizing and watching them with a keen eye for development."

John Stock served as Prentiss' assistant from 1993-1999 before taking over as St. Charles East head coach after the school split.

"Rob was my mentor," recalled Stock, who led the Saints to a second-place state showing in 2004. "When Ron Shoger decided to resign, Rob called me up and asked if I wanted to be his assistant. I went along for the ride."

Prentiss and Stock have been the only head boys golf coaches at St. Charles North and East, respectively.

"I'm appreciative of everything he's done for me and for the game," said Stock. "He has instilled in me that being respected is a lot better than any record."

Prentiss' teams have always been respectful -- on and off the course.

"He has always taught us how to be gentlemen," said St. Charles North senior Jake Muehlschlegel. "You shake hands with your playing partners after a match. You take your hat off when you're in the clubhouse.

"He relates things to life. He taught me how to deal with adversity. He has definitely impacted our lives -- more than just about golf."

This past July, Muehlschlegel organized a surprise golf outing honoring Prentiss at Bowes Creek that included many of his current and former players.

"I wanted to do something for Coach's last year," said Muehlschlegel.

The gesture floored Prentiss.

"It was incredible," said the coach. "There were guys flying in from out of state, including my son, Collin, who came in from Kansas City to surprise me. It was a special day."

Prentiss, whose son Casey is a senior on Geneva's golf team, enjoyed the unique opportunity of coaching Collin at St. Charles North (2003-2007).

His oldest son hasn't forgotten.

"It was probably the highlight of my golf career being able to share it with him," said Collin.

"I saw how loved and respected he was by others. Respect, loyalty and honor have always been important. Things like looking people in the eye or thanking a tournament host. He cares as much about that as the score you shoot."

Collin also learned his dad wasn't about to offer any preferential treatment to him.

"One day, he kicked me out of practice," recalled Collin, who called his dad 'my favorite playing partner.' I was having a bad day and deserved it. He didn't care who I was."

Prentiss, who earned National High School Coaches Association's Boys Golf Coach of the Year honors in 2005, had several key influences on his career.

"My dad taught me how to grip the club," he said. "I still think about that one little act and what it has brought to my life.

"I spent a lot of time growing up with my cousin, Bill Johnson, who had a passion for golf and got me excited to play the game.

"And I've spent a lot of time thinking about Arnold Palmer lately. He was my hero for so long. I've tried to live by the way he treated people. I've tried to win humbly and lose graciously."

Prentiss will remember the little victories as much as the state trophies.

"It has been a labor of love," he said. "I've met so many wonderful people along the way and have developed lifelong friendships."

That is true success.

Craig Brueske can be reached at csb4k@hotmail.com.