Car strikes Barrington wine store

A car crashed into a downtown Barrington wine store Monday afternoon, striking a support beam and forcing village officials to close the building until it is made structurally safe.

Village Manger Jeff Lawler said a village building inspector asked that everyone leave Vin Chicago, 311 E. Main St., until a structural engineer can examine the damaged beam and figure out a way to prop it up pending a permanent repair.

Fire Chief Jim Aries said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. He said everyone was out of the vehicle when an ambulance arrived on the scene and no serious injuries were immediately reported.

Damage was so severe that officials also closed the Yankee Doodle, a bar on the back side of the building, Arie said.

