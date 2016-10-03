Alderman plans to run for Rolling Meadows mayor

hello

Rolling Meadows Alderman Len Prejna said Monday he plans to run for mayor of the city in April to fill the remainder of outgoing Mayor Tom Rooney's term.

Rooney was sworn in last week as a state senator for the 27th District, but has said he won't step down as mayor until later this fall. He replaces Matt Murphy, who resigned from the senate last month after nearly 10 years in the state legislature.

When Rooney formally resigns, the city council will choose an interim mayor from within its ranks to serve until the April municipal election.

Prejna said he thinks someone who is not running in April should fill the seat in the interim.

"The interim position should be someone neutral. I believe that's the right thing to do so you don't have someone up there trying to play politics for it," he said.

Several other aldermen, including John D'Astice, have expressed interest in the interim position.

Prejna, who has been an alderman representing the 2nd ward since 2013, said he plans to collect signatures and run on the ballot in April for the two years left on Rooney's term.

"I have the skills to bring people together toward common goals, as well as the desire to address what the business community needs," said Prejna, who has lived in Rolling Meadows for 30 years.

He said he has not spoken to Rooney about the decision, but expects the outgoing mayor will stay neutral in the city election.

Prejna cited his experience on the city's fire and police commission for 12 years and his role as a founding member and president of the Rolling Meadows Crime Stoppers organization. He also is a member of the city's vehicle replacement committee and community events foundation.

He said his top priorities as mayor would be the "continued development of downtown Rolling Meadows, attracting new businesses to increase the city's tax base and continuing rebuilding the infrastructure of the city."

"I believe in the city of Rolling Meadows," Prejna said. "And, I believe that I can help the city move forward."

Prejna was up for re-election in his ward in 2017, but since he cannot run for both positions at once, his candidacy for mayor will leave the 2nd ward race without an incumbent on the ballot.