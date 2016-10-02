High Holidays usher in year 5777 of Jewish calendar

Sunday evening begins the 10 most important days of the Jewish calendar with Rosh Hashana, culminating with the most important day of all, Yom Kippur.

These Days of Awe or Days of Repentance begin the new year on what's believed to be the anniversary of humanity's appearance on Earth, explains Taron Tachman, rabbi of Beth Tikvah Congregation in Hoffman Estates.

Rosh Hashana is a two-day holiday that starts the year with a period of reflection expected to be complete by Yom Kippur -- the Day of Atonement.

"It's celebratory, but not like New Year's Eve," Tachman said. "It's time for introspection and reviewing the past year."

During these 10 days, Jews are expected not so much to list sins but look for all ways they've missed the mark in attaining their best selves and in their relationship with God.

"In Judaism, there's a strong notion of personal responsibility," Tachman said. "We often have a second chance. Rosh Hashana teaches us that we have the power to transform ourselves with God's help."

During Rosh Hashana, apples and honey are often eaten as a way to symbolize the idea of having a "sweet new year."

On Yom Kippur, which this year begins on the evening of Monday, Oct. 10, people fast in order to focus on cleansing their souls and to feel the pain of others.

"It's historical because it goes back to the Torah, but it's also contemporary," Tachman said. "Some of the messages are timeless and others are tied into something that's current."

For instance, Tachman plans to speak about both the eternal optimism of Shimon Peres, the former president of Israel who died last week, as well as the global refugee crisis and its relation to the teaching to love the stranger as yourself.

Rosh Hashana will usher in the year 5777 of the Jewish calendar.