Elgin man accused of burglarizing neighbor's car

hello

A 22-year-old Elgin man is facing burglary charges after police say he stole items from a neighbor's car through an open window.

Ian M. Pipenhagen is charged with felony burglary after police found items from a neighbor's car in Pipenhagen's car.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Montclair Drive at 6:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a burglary to a car.

Officers investigating another unrelated incident a block away on the 1600 block of Seaton Lane "observed items matching a description of items stolen" in the Montclair burglary in Pipenhagen's car. Police officials said they were called to Pipenhagen's home on the 1600 block of Seaton Lane for a "domestic issue."

Investigators said the victims of the burglary on Montclair "positively identified" the items found in Pipenhagen's car as stolen and Pipenhagen was arrested.

Police said during the course of interviewing Pipenhagen, they determined Pipenhagen reached through an open window in the victim's car and removed the victim's property at around 4:45 a.m. that morning.

Pipenhagen is slated to be in bond court Saturday.

Elgin police are urging residents to remember to secure unoccupied vehicles to prevent burglaries and thefts, which are becoming more prevalent in the suburbs.