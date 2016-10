Pink Heals event in Bartlett aids cancer fight

The Bartlett Fire Protection District hosted its fourth annual Pink Heals Fest Saturday, featuring food trucks, live music, silent auction, raffles, pink fire engines, many kids' activities and its first car show. The fest was held in the Home Depot parking lot on Route 59.

The car show featured all makes and models of vehicles, as well as trucks and motorcycles. All proceeds from the festival stay in Bartlett to help families affected by cancer or another debilitating illness or disease.