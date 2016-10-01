Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/1/2016 7:01 PM

One killed, another critically injured in Gurnee crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Gurnee.

Gurnee Fire Department Battalion Chief James Pellitteri said a 35-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars involved was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 1:30 a.m. on northbound Route 41 near the intersection with Washington Street.

Pellitteri said the driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old man, had to be cut from the wreckage and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Pellitteri said the Gurnee Police Department is investigating how the crash happened.

A call to police for comment was not immediately returned Saturday evening.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account