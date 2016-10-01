One killed, another critically injured in Gurnee crash

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Gurnee.

Gurnee Fire Department Battalion Chief James Pellitteri said a 35-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars involved was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred about 1:30 a.m. on northbound Route 41 near the intersection with Washington Street.

Pellitteri said the driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old man, had to be cut from the wreckage and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Pellitteri said the Gurnee Police Department is investigating how the crash happened.

A call to police for comment was not immediately returned Saturday evening.