Americans sweep Europe to start Ryder Cup

hello

Europeâs Martin Kaymer hits from a bunker on the first hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

United Statesâ Jimmy Walker is congratulated by teammate Zach Johnson after making a put to halve the ninth hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

United Statesâ Phil Mickelson reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 10th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

Europeâs Henrik Stenson and Europeâs Justin Rose celebrate after winning the ninth hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

Europeâs Rory McIlroy reacts after hitting a ball in the water and losing the seventh hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

United Statesâ Matt Kuchar fist pumps United Statesâ Dustin Johnson on the 10th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

United Statesâ Patrick Reed reacts after making a putt and winning his match 3 & 2 on the 16th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

United States' Phil Mickelson talks to United States' Rickie Fowler on the first hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

United Statesâ Phil Mickelson celebrates with teammate Rickie Fowler after Fowler chipped in on the ninth to win the hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Associated Press

CHASKA, Minn. -- The Americans got the Ryder Cup off to a red and rousing start Friday with the first sweep of the opening session since 1975.

Rickie Fowler finally won a match, teaming with Phil Mickelson to win three straight holes late in their foursomes match for a 1-up victory over Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed remained unbeaten in the critical leadoff match, handing Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson their first loss as a Ryder Cup partnership.

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar had the easiest time and never trailed.

The surprise was Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson winning the last five holes they played for a 4-and-2 victory.

This was just what the American team needed to try to avoid its fourth straight loss.