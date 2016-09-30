Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/30/2016 5:27 PM

Man charged with threatening Fox Lake cop

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Charges have been filed against a man accused of threatening a Fox Lake police officer with a gun Thursday night. Police blocked access to the Breezy Point Lane neighborhood when officers began searching for the man who turned out to be Anthony M. Huf.

       Charges have been filed against a man accused of threatening a Fox Lake police officer with a gun Thursday night. Police blocked access to the Breezy Point Lane neighborhood when officers began searching for the man who turned out to be Anthony M. Huf.
    Lee Filas | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Charges have been filed against a man accused of threatening a Fox Lake police officer with a gun Thursday night.

Fox Lake police announced Friday that Anthony M. Huf was charged with burglary, theft under $300, electronic telephone harassment, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Police, who said the incident remains under investigation, did not immediately have a hometown or age for Huf.

Police said they were summoned at 7:36 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Breezy Point Lane on a report of a burglary.

As an officer spoke to the woman who called, she received a telephone call from a man claiming he was going to shoot the cop in the house, according to authorities.

What was believed to be a gunshot was heard from outside the house, and the officer requested help, police said.

Fox Lake police blocked access to the neighborhood when officers began searching for Huf. He did not have a gun when he was arrested about 10 p.m. near Forest and Arthur avenues.

Police Chief Russell Laine said no officers fired a weapon. On Thursday night, Laine described as suicidal the man who turned out to be Huf.

Assistance was provided by the Lake County sheriff's office and police from Antioch, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst and Gurnee. Waukegan authorities, the sheriff's office and Gurnee provided police dogs for the manhunt.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account