Man charged with threatening Fox Lake cop

hello

Charges have been filed against a man accused of threatening a Fox Lake police officer with a gun Thursday night.

Fox Lake police announced Friday that Anthony M. Huf was charged with burglary, theft under $300, electronic telephone harassment, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Police, who said the incident remains under investigation, did not immediately have a hometown or age for Huf.

Police said they were summoned at 7:36 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Breezy Point Lane on a report of a burglary.

As an officer spoke to the woman who called, she received a telephone call from a man claiming he was going to shoot the cop in the house, according to authorities.

What was believed to be a gunshot was heard from outside the house, and the officer requested help, police said.

Fox Lake police blocked access to the neighborhood when officers began searching for Huf. He did not have a gun when he was arrested about 10 p.m. near Forest and Arthur avenues.

Police Chief Russell Laine said no officers fired a weapon. On Thursday night, Laine described as suicidal the man who turned out to be Huf.

Assistance was provided by the Lake County sheriff's office and police from Antioch, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst and Gurnee. Waukegan authorities, the sheriff's office and Gurnee provided police dogs for the manhunt.