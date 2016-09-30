Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/30/2016 3:36 PM

Boston Fish Market eyes new Wheeling location

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Louis Psihogios, owner of Boston Fish Market in Des Plaines, plans to open a new restaurant in Wheeling.

       Louis Psihogios, owner of Boston Fish Market in Des Plaines, plans to open a new restaurant in Wheeling.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer, 2005

  • Pete Miller's Steak House, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wheeling, closed July 31 and was sold to a private investor for $2.4 million just weeks later. Wheeling trustees on Monday will consider a liquor license for Louie's Boston Fish Market in the shuttered Pete Miller's.

       Pete Miller's Steak House, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wheeling, closed July 31 and was sold to a private investor for $2.4 million just weeks later. Wheeling trustees on Monday will consider a liquor license for Louie's Boston Fish Market in the shuttered Pete Miller's.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Erin Hegarty
 
Christopher Placek
 
 

The popular Boston Fish Market in Des Plaines is planning a second location in Wheeling, but questions remain as to whether it will go ahead with an expansion at the original storefront.

Wheeling's Liquor Control Commission on Monday will consider a request for a Class A liquor license for Louie's Boston Fish Market, proposed for 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., the former Pete Miller's Steak House location.

The 227,685-square-foot property was sold to a private investor for $2.4 million just weeks after Pete Miller's closed July 31.

But mum's the word from Wheeling Village President Dean Argiris and employees at the Boston Fish Market in Des Plaines. Neither provided comment on the new restaurant, or what it might mean for the Des Plaines location.

Boston Fish Market, a wholesale and retail operation owned by Louis Psihogios at 1225 Forest Ave. since 2011, got approval for a 2,400-square-foot addition and outdoor patio from the Des Plaines plan commission in October 2015.

Boston Fish Market had secured a five-year agreement with the grocer Aldi for overflow parking across the street.

But almost a year later, the expansion hasn't happened. Boston Fish submitted expansion plans for final approval by the city's community and economic development department, but those plans didn't match what was approved by the plan commission, said Des Plaines City Manager Mike Bartholomew.

The business submitted revised plans that were approved by the city a few weeks ago, but they haven't been picked up by the owners, Bartholomew said.

Alderman Jim Brookman, who represents Des Plaines' 5th Ward where Boston Fish is located, said the owner told him he would like to complete the Des Plaines store expansion, but wants some city financial assistance to do it.

One cost is installing sprinklers throughout the building. Bartholomew said a city grant could be available for that, per city council approval.

Bartholomew said he and Mayor Matt Bogusz have spoken with Psihogios at least a dozen times over the years about opening a new restaurant in Des Plaines, possibly downtown. In 2014, the owner of the Silver Stallion restaurant, 1275 Lee St., toyed with selling to Boston Fish, before deciding against it.

Brookman is hopeful Boston Fish completes its expansion in Des Plaines.

"I think this can be worked out," Brookman said.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account