Boston Fish Market eyes new Wheeling location

The popular Boston Fish Market in Des Plaines is planning a second location in Wheeling, but questions remain as to whether it will go ahead with an expansion at the original storefront.

Wheeling's Liquor Control Commission on Monday will consider a request for a Class A liquor license for Louie's Boston Fish Market, proposed for 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., the former Pete Miller's Steak House location.

The 227,685-square-foot property was sold to a private investor for $2.4 million just weeks after Pete Miller's closed July 31.

But mum's the word from Wheeling Village President Dean Argiris and employees at the Boston Fish Market in Des Plaines. Neither provided comment on the new restaurant, or what it might mean for the Des Plaines location.

Boston Fish Market, a wholesale and retail operation owned by Louis Psihogios at 1225 Forest Ave. since 2011, got approval for a 2,400-square-foot addition and outdoor patio from the Des Plaines plan commission in October 2015.

Boston Fish Market had secured a five-year agreement with the grocer Aldi for overflow parking across the street.

But almost a year later, the expansion hasn't happened. Boston Fish submitted expansion plans for final approval by the city's community and economic development department, but those plans didn't match what was approved by the plan commission, said Des Plaines City Manager Mike Bartholomew.

The business submitted revised plans that were approved by the city a few weeks ago, but they haven't been picked up by the owners, Bartholomew said.

Alderman Jim Brookman, who represents Des Plaines' 5th Ward where Boston Fish is located, said the owner told him he would like to complete the Des Plaines store expansion, but wants some city financial assistance to do it.

One cost is installing sprinklers throughout the building. Bartholomew said a city grant could be available for that, per city council approval.

Bartholomew said he and Mayor Matt Bogusz have spoken with Psihogios at least a dozen times over the years about opening a new restaurant in Des Plaines, possibly downtown. In 2014, the owner of the Silver Stallion restaurant, 1275 Lee St., toyed with selling to Boston Fish, before deciding against it.

Brookman is hopeful Boston Fish completes its expansion in Des Plaines.

"I think this can be worked out," Brookman said.