updated: 9/29/2016 8:36 AM

Wallace to seek second term as Bartlett village president

Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace announced Wednesday he will run for a second term in the spring.

Wallace was elected in 2013 after serving time as an economic development commissioner, and chairman and treasurer for the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce.

A steady tax levy was one of his major accomplishments during his first term as village president, Wallace said, and he plans to increase business opportunities in the village's downtown.

"I believe that the foundation of Bartlett includes maintaining our hometown feel while expanding retail opportunities in undeveloped areas of the village," Wallace said. "That will be my focus if given the opportunity to lead Bartlett's board for four more years."

Wallace says he looks forward to working with the three trustees -- Michael Camerer, Aaron Reinke and Vince Carbonaro -- whose seats are also up for election in the spring should they choose to run.

