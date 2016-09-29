Campton Hills president to veto board's push to control Fox Mill land

Campton Hills Village President Harry Blecker said he plans to veto the board's move this week to spend up to $6,000 for a law firm to pursue an agreement to have the Kane County Forest Preserve District own and manage 275 acres of open space in the village's largest subdivision, Fox Mill.

"If it's not broken, why fix it?" Blecker asked, noting the forest preserve had to increase its tax levy to make up for operating losses. "Why would they take more property that they have to maintain? Your guess is as good as mine."

Trustees agreed Wednesday to spend up to $6,000 to have the Palos Heights law firm of Montana & Welch pursue an agreement with the forest preserve district.

Trustees Laura Andersen, Jim McKelvie, Michael Tyrrell and Mike O'Dwyer voted in favor of the hire. Trustee Mike Millett was absent and Susan George abstained.

The approving trustees did not immediately respond to phone and email messages requesting comment.

When Fox Mill was originally built decades ago, the development plan said the open space should be maintained by a governmental body or nonprofit group. The forest preserve didn't want the land at the time and the developer kept responsibility before the subdivision was built out and a homeowners association formed to handle the task.

Trustees at a July town-hall meeting told residents the village isn't interested in maintaining nor controlling the land. Trustees didn't say they wouldn't look into having other entities manage the land.

"They gave us a half truth," said Kristin LeBlanc, a Fox Mill resident and former homeowners association president. "They didn't give us the complete picture."

LeBlanc said the current arrangement -- where each Fox Mill household pays the association $1,200 a year in dues -- has worked. The land is manicured and maintained at a different standard than if the forest preserve took over, she said. Money spent on legal fees on both sides could be put to better use, too, LeBlanc said.

"There's nothing broken. Fox Mill is being responsible," LeBlanc said. "We value the land and they seem to want to take it from us."

Five of six trustee votes are needed to override Blecker's veto, which could occur as early as Tuesday's board meeting.

LeBlanc said one solution should be to change the language in the subdivision's original development plan, also known as a Planned Unit Development, for the homeowners association to own and manage the land forever.

"We deserve the respect to get the PUD changed based on our history," she said. "We have earned this land."