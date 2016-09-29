10 years for Addison sex offender convicted of child porn

A registered sex offender from Addison was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for having child pornography.

The sentence was imposed after David Prefountain, 50, of the 700 block of East Old Grand Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Addison police began investigating Prefountain in September 2015.

After obtaining a search warrant for Prefountain's residence, officers found a Kindle tablet containing multiple images of child pornography.

Prefountain was arrested on Sept. 16, 2015, and since has been held on $750,000 bail.

"Child pornography continues to claim hundreds of thousands of innocent victims year after year," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "And the sick individuals who deal this filth use technology to produce, access, share and collect these revolting images.

Prefountain will be required to serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $2,032 in fines and court costs.