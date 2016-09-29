Fundraiser established for Burlington student injured in crash

hello

An online fundraiser has been set up for a Burlington Central High School senior who was seriously injured in a one-car crash in Campton Hills last week.

Jimmy Pantelis was a passenger in a car that hit a tree just west of McDonald Road and Phar Lap Drive last Wednesday about 4:45 p.m. Jimmy had to be cut out of the car, and because of the prolonged extraction, he was flown by a medical helicopter to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he has remained since.

According to the gofundme page set up by a few of Jimmy's friends, he has had two emergency neuro surgeries and blood transfusion.

As of Thursday afternoon, 64 people have donated $3,181 toward his medical expenses in six days through the online fundraiser.

Mariah Hight, one of Jimmy's friends, said the response has been great but she said the family needs more. Mariah, a junior at Burlington Central, said Jimmy isn't yet able to see visitors.

"He always just makes everyone happy," Mariah said of Jimmy. "If you're having a bad day, he can make it better just by being there."

The driver of the car Jimmy was riding in was a friend of his, Mariah said. Jimmy's friend did not need to be extracted from the wreckage and was treated and released the night of the crash.