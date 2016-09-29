Woman's body found at White Pines in Bensenville

A woman was found dead Thursday morning near the White Pines Golf Club in Bensenville, police said, and they're calling it a homicide.

A 37-year-old woman was found by a groundskeeper about 8 a.m. at White Pines Golf Club and Banquets, 500 W. Jefferson St. Police think she was the victim of a homicide that occurred on the 11500 block of Grand Avenue in unincorporated Cook County near Melrose Park.

The woman was badly beaten with severe head injuries, police sources said. A brightly covered cloth was found hanging from a branch near where the body was discovered. Police said she may have been dumped there sometime in the night.

The DuPage County coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy for Friday morning, Coroner Richard Jorgensen said.