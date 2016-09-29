Burglary charges dismissed in case of Elgin missing jewelry

A judge dismissed charges against a Chicago parolee who was accused of stealing jewelry from an Elgin woman, court records show.

Kenny Miller's June 2015 arrest stemmed from a joint investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Downers Grove and Elgin police departments, prosecutors said during his bond hearing 15 months ago.

Officers arrested Miller at the Des Plaines toll booth on I-90 in a vehicle in which he was a passenger. As part of a separate investigation, Downers Grove police had obtained permission to track the vehicle via GPS, prosecutors said.

They tracked the vehicle after it left the home of an Elgin woman who reported personal items missing after a man came to her home to inquire about a car she had for sale.