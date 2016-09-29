Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/29/2016 10:51 PM

Fox Lake standoff shuts down neighborhood

  • Authorities said a suicidal man threatened Fox Lake police with a gun on Thursday night in a neighborhood near Arthur Avenue and Forest Avenue.

    Lee Filas | Staff Photographer

 
Sara Hooker
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A suicidal man with a gun threatened Fox Lake police Thursday night, causing a neighborhood near Arthur Avenue and Forest Avenue to be shut down, authorities said.

The incident began around 9 p.m., Fox Lake Police Chief Russell Laine said. It's unclear if shots were fired at police, he said. The man made it clear he had a gun and an explosion was heard, Laine said.

The man did not have a gun in his possession when taken into custody around 10 p.m.

No police officers fired a gun, Laine said. They continue to investigate.

Fox Lake police were assisted at the scene by police from Lake County, Gurnee, Lake Villa and Antioch.

