Fox Lake standoff shuts down neighborhood

A suicidal man with a gun threatened Fox Lake police Thursday night, causing a neighborhood near Arthur Avenue and Forest Avenue to be shut down, authorities said.

The incident began around 9 p.m., Fox Lake Police Chief Russell Laine said. It's unclear if shots were fired at police, he said. The man made it clear he had a gun and an explosion was heard, Laine said.

The man did not have a gun in his possession when taken into custody around 10 p.m.

No police officers fired a gun, Laine said. They continue to investigate.

Fox Lake police were assisted at the scene by police from Lake County, Gurnee, Lake Villa and Antioch.