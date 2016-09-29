West Dundee to offer tax incentives to new restaurant

hello

Though details have yet to be finalized, this rendering depicts the exterior renovation plans for Bamboozels, a new restaurant and lounge at 101 W. Main St. COURTESY OF THE VILLAGE OF WEST DUNDEE

A new West Dundee restaurant expected to open later this year will receive financial assistance from the village to help revitalize the property.

A roughly $400,000 interior renovation is anticipated for Bamboozels Bar and Grill, a family-friendly restaurant and upscale lounge at 101 W. Main St. The site formerly housed Dylan's Pub, which closed earlier this year.

Owner Diana Jacobs, a Barrington Hills resident and new restaurateur, said upgrades include expanding the kitchen, adding restrooms and creating balconies on the second floor. Walls, floors and ceilings will also be refurbished, she said, and the bar will be refinished.

To help fund some of the renovation costs, the village board unanimously voted this week to give Bamboozels 50 percent of the local sales tax revenue generated by the restaurant for five years, capped at a total of $50,000.

Trustees also agreed to turn over three adjacent public parking spaces along First Street, which would allow Bamboozels to expand the sidewalk and offer outdoor dining.

The establishment would have to repay the village for all economic incentives if it closes within five years, according to an agreement between the two parties.

On the first floor of Bamboozels, Jacobs wants to create a family atmosphere with a variety of seating, from low and high-top tables to booths.

The second floor will be transformed into a lounge that caters to evening and weekend crowds, Jacobs said. The lounge will have different hours and more intimate seating than the main floor, she said, and customers can order shareable plates, cocktails and other specialty drinks.

Eventually, Jacobs said, she envisions Bamboozels' lounge serving as a venue for private events and weddings.

"I see brides standing on the balcony, taking photos," she said. "I think it'd be gorgeous coming over the bridge seeing that."

Work also began this week on about $265,000 worth of improvements to the building's facade, which are being funded by property owner Tom Roeser, president of Otto Engineering in Carpentersville. West Dundee previously agreed to reimburse Roeser for about $58,000 once the upgrades are completed, Village Manager Joe Cavallaro said.

Jacobs said she will likely purchase the building from Roeser once all renovations are complete.