Frazier's 40th HR leads Gonzalez, White Sox over Rays 1-0

A lone baseball fan sits under an umbrella in left field as the grounds crew deploys the infield tarp during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Spectators sit in a steady rain and watch Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria (3) face Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe, right, takes a throw from catcher Luke Maile and before tagging out Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia (26) at second as Brad Miller watches during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Brad Miller fights a swirling wind to catch a pop-up by Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier (21) rounds third and celebrates his home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Eddie Gamboa with third base coach Joe McEwing during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier hits a home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Eddie Gamboa during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Todd Frazier hit his 40th home run, Miguel Gonzalez waited out a rain delay to throw 8 1/3 dominant innings and the Chicago White Sox edged the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on soggy Wednesday night.

Frazier set a career high and became the seventh White Sox player to reach the homer milestone when he connected off knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa (0-2) with two out in the seventh. Frazier is hitting .391 (18 for 46) during a 12-game hitting streak.

Gonzalez (5-7) returned after a 1 hour, 16-minute delay in the third inning and retired 18 of 19 before being lifted after Logan Forsythe's one-out single to left in the ninth. David Robertson got the final two outs for his 37th save in 44 tries.

The game was also delayed by 21 minutes before the start. It was 57 degrees at first pitch and rain came and went amid blustery conditions as a tiny crowd watched Chicago win its fifth straight. The game itself lasted only 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Rays left-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit while getting five outs, but was replaced by Ryan Garton after the second delay.

Gamboa entered in the fifth and flustered the White Sox into off-balance swings and soft outs until Frazier pulled a 74 mph knuckler into the left-field seats for his 98th RBI.

Gonzalez worked around Luke Maile's one-out double in the sixth to end the only threat by the Rays, who have lost six straight.

Gonzalez's strong night ended a successful season in Chicago after being signed to a minor league deal in April.

The rainy, lengthy night capped an odd day for the White Sox. USA Today reported the front office has decided to retain embattled Robin Ventura, but the manager had yet to decide whether he wanted to return.

Ventura deflected pregame questions about his future, saying any decisions would be made after the season ends Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: OF Kevin Kiermaier (bruised left hand) was in the lineup after a two-game absence.

White Sox: Left-hitting RF Adam Eaton didn't start, but played in the field in the ninth a night after returning following a three-game absence due to crashing into the outfield wall in Cleveland. "I felt a little sore, but I was fresh," Eaton said. . 2B Tyler Saladino (back) missed his sixth straight game.

PITCHING CHANGE

Rays RHP Chase Whitley will make his first start in place of LHP Drew Smyly in Sunday's season finale at Texas. Whitley, who has a 1.74 ERA out of the bullpen since returning from Tommy John surgery last month, is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches. "He's deserving," manager Kevin Cash said.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Chris Archer (8-19, 4.02 ERA) tries to avoid a 20th loss Thursday night in his final start of the season as the teams conclude the four-game series. LHP Jose Quintana (12-11, 3.26) starts for Chicago.