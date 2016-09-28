Report: Chicago White Sox want Robin Ventura back

White Sox manager Robin Ventura's contract expires Sunday, but team officials reportedly want him to return, according to a report by USA Today. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has been asked about manager Robin Ventura's job status multiple times since the all-star break, and he has given similar answers.

"We've had a lot of conversations internally in the last couple weeks and months as to where we're at," Hahn said most recently, in late August. "We're going to address all that at the end of the season. That's when it's the most appropriate time, whether it's manager, coaching staff, scouts, front office, announcements of extensions or whatever. All that stuff is going to wait until the off-season."

Considering the Sox are nearing the end of their fourth straight losing season under Ventura, making a managerial change was a foregone conclusion.

Not so fast.

According to USA Today, the White Sox want to sign Ventura to a new contract. The 49-year-old manager's current deal expires after Sunday's final game of the regular season.

Hired to replace former Sox teammate Ozzie Guillen before the 2012 season, Ventura posted an 85-77 record in his first year. Since the 2013 season, the White Sox are 288-355.

Another disappointing season has seemed to wear on Ventura, and while he has said he still enjoys managing the White Sox, it is not clear if he would accept the reported new contract offer.

• Check back later for more details on this report.