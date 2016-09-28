Auditor: College of DuPage needs to improve oversight, operations

A controversial severance package for former COD President Robert Breuder resulted in state lawmakers calling for an audit of the school. That report was released Wednesday. Daily Herald file photo

An audit suggests 19 areas College of DuPage can improve its operations and oversight. Daily Herald file photo

Illinois' top auditor suggested 19 areas for improvement by College of DuPage's administration -- an audit that was sparked by the buyout of then-President Robert Breuder last year.

The state's performance audit, released Wednesday, makes its recommendations based on an analysis of the college's records from 2008 to 2014. The report says COD's board of trustees could improve its oversight and that the college could improve its operations in several areas.

Current leaders of the Glen Ellyn-based community college say they'll address the issues raised in the performance audit and implement reforms.

The recommendations include having the board consider defining the fiduciary responsibilities of individual trustees. The board also should consider adopting standing committees for areas such as finance, budget or academic affairs. In addition, the board should ensure that the college president is being evaluated annually and the reviews are documented.

There also a recommendations related to board oversight of college investments, budget transfers, contracts and procurement.

Another recommendation says the board should consider establishing a system that prequalifies potential contractors and vendors according to the type of work and the size of a project. Another says the college should document the bidding process and ensure that bids are publicly opened.

The board should also should comply with the Open Meetings Act in all future actions relayed to the employment contracts. Finally, the board should maintain documentation of all presidential employment correspondence between the president and the board, according to the audit.

COD board Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi said school officials are committed to addressing the issues raised in the audit.

"As with all of the challenges we've faced, we will address these issues head-on and continue to institute the necessary reforms," Mazzochi said in a statement. "We're dedicated to solving lingering issues from the past and moving steadily toward the future."

Calls for the audit began in January 2015 when COD trustees gave a $762,868 severance package to Breuder. The buyout deal spurred lawmakers and residents to question COD's financial decisions.

State lawmakers initially gave the COD board a deadline to agree to pay for the performance audit, but that deadline was missed.

Then three new members were elected, forming a new majority on the seven-member board.

When the new members were seated on April 30, 2015, one of their first actions was to authorize the state to conduct the performance audit.

On that same night, the new majority also put Breuder on paid administrative leave and hired a law firm to conduct an internal investigation of the school's policies, personnel, practices and finances.

A federal investigation into some of COD's practices began two weeks before those moves.

Originally, the plan called for an audit of spending years 2011-2014, but COD trustees requested the audit be expanded. They also wanted the audit to include all 2009 and 2010 transactions of the college and its foundation.

In addition, the new board majority wanted the state to examine all 2009 and 2010 transactions "related to any bond offerings, or utilizing the proceeds from any bond offering."

COD trustees fired Breuder in October 2015 after completion of their internal investigation. He has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, which is pending.

Ann Rondeau has since been hired as the sixth president of the state's largest community college.