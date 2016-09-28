Former Waukegan teacher pleads guilty to sexually assauting student

A Mundelein woman who was once a Waukegan middle school music teacher was sentenced to 14 years in prison for having sex with a 13-year-old student, authorities said.

Briana Travis, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault in Lake County court Wednesday, assistant state's attorney Jason Grindel said.

Travis, of the 100 block of Walnut Court, is required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole, Grindel said. She also must serve at least three years on parole after being released from prison, and she must register as a sexual predator for the rest of her life.

The victim's family agreed to the sentence, Grindel said. Another 11 counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sex abuse were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Authorities said Travis was working as a music instructor at Webster Middle School in Waukegan when a concerned parent contacted police about inappropriate texting between Travis and a student. Police determined Travis was involved in the inappropriate sexual relationship with the student between June 1 and Oct. 15, 2015, authorities said.

After the plea deal was approved Wednesday, Grindel said some of the sex acts took place at the school and during the school day.

District 60 released a statement after Travis' arrest in October stating officials cooperated with police throughout the investigation.

Police initially said they were investigating an inappropriate relationship Travis may have had with another student, but Grindel said no charges were filed.

Travis was facing 4 to 15 years in prison on each charge. Had she been found guilty of all charges at trial, she could have been sentenced to 48 to 180 years in prison. She will receive 349 days credit for time served in Lake County jail, where she was held on $1 million bail.