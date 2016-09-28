Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/28/2016 10:55 PM

Denmark's crown prince couple kick off 2 day Boston trip

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Mary are kicking off a two-day trade mission to Boston.

On Thursday, Frederik is scheduled to join Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for an event at Boston University highlighting ways to promote urban sustainability and climate resilience, including ways to "future-proof" cities.

On Friday, the couple will be greeted by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker at the Statehouse and join a business luncheon.

Later, the prince will visit Harvard University, which he attended. The princess will visit Boston Children's Hospital.

The couple is leading a delegation of 60 Danish companies from the health care, agriculture, sustainability and maritime sectors - all of which are leading economic sectors in Denmark.

More than 650 Danish companies have subsidiaries in the U.S., employing more than 60,000 people.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account