updated: 9/27/2016 6:22 PM

Skokie man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenage girl

A Skokie man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl was sentenced to probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Nahd Mallo, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to 24 months probation, according to court records. He was also ordered to pay $1,159 in fines.

As a condition of his plea, Mallo must undergo sex offender treatment and have no contact with anyone under age 18.

The judge granted the victim a four-year order of protection, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Mallo met the victim in 2014 at the Northbrook house of worship they both attended. He and the girl exchanged hundreds of messages on social media. After the girl turned 15 in 2015, they became "boyfriend and girlfriend" according to prosecutors. Between December 2015 and January 2016, they engaged in sexual contact.

A Mount Prospect police officer found them in the back seat of a car in a parking garage on Jan. 2, prosecutors said.

