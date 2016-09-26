Bloomingdale PTO treasurer pleads guilty to theft

Tiffany Moormann of Bloomingdale has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from the Winnebago Elementary School PTO.

The former PTO treasurer of Bloomingdale's Winnebago Elementary School could face between three and seven years in prison after admitting to stealing money from the organization's bank account.

Tiffany Moormann, 41, of the 300 block of Starling Court in Bloomingdale, pleaded guilty Monday to theft of more than $10,000. She is free on $100,000 bail and is now awaiting sentencing.

Assistant State's Attorney Diane Michalak said Moorman used the money to pay rent and other personal bills. Moormann was expecting to win a cash settlement from a former employer and planned to repay the money.

As treasurer for the PTO, Moormann and the group's president were the only two people with access to the organization's bank account. Michalak said the president discovered the missing funds in December 2015.

"There was only about $2,000 in an account that should have had $23,000 in it," Michalak said. "In all, she took $19,431."

After an internal audit of the account, PTO officials discovered numerous unauthorized withdrawals between December 2014 and November 2015, which includes the time Moorman served as treasurer.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.