Man stabbed during fight outside Ingleside bar

Lake County authorities are searching for a suspect who repeatedly stabbed a man early Saturday during an altercation outside an Ingleside bar.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's office, the stabbing occurred about 1:20 a.m. Saturday when a verbal argument turned physical in a parking lot at 25526 W. Lake Shore Drive.

Authorities said one of the men involved in the dispute pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken first to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital in Grayslake then transferred to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he underwent surgery for what authorities said were nonlife-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabbing was not a random act, and they are following up on leads to identify the offender.