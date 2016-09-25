Five teens overdose on Xanax at Tower Lakes house party

hello

Five teens were hospitalized early Saturday after overdosing on Xanax during a house party in Tower Lakes, Lake County authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Stonehenge Lake at about 12:17 a.m. on a report of a 16-year-old girl who was not conscious or breathing, authorities said.

Deputies arrived and discovered the victim had started breathing again. An investigation determined she and several other juveniles at the party had consumed alcohol and overdosed on Xanax, a prescription anti-anxiety drug.

Five of the juveniles were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington for treatment, while two others were monitored at home by their parents. All have since fully recovered, sheriff's police said.

Authorities said the home's owners were aware of the party, which began about 6:30 p.m., but did not know about the consumption of alcohol or prescription drugs by the juveniles.

The Xanax belonged to one of the juveniles at the party, who had been prescribed the medication two years ago, sheriff's police said.