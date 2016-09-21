Breaking News Bar
 
Boys golf: Park, Wise sharp for Vernon Hills

Daily Herald report

Justin Park and Brendan Wise each shot an even-par 36, and host Vernon Hills' boys golf team carded a 153 to beat Johnsburg at White Deer Run on Wednesday.

Brian Favia added a 38 for the Cougars, and Sujay Voleti contributed a 43.

Johnsburg (182) got a 36 from Grant Fisher.

Grayslake North d. Woodstock: At Oak Grove, the visiting Knights shot a 172 to edge the Blue Streaks by 1 stroke.

Brian Szramek led Grayslake North with a 41, while Joey McHugh had a 43. Adam Baker, who eagled the par-4 third hole, and Alex Hartigan each shot a 44.

