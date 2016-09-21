Batavia House Walk features homes decorated for the holidays

Batavia will be buzzing with excitement this weekend with visitors and residents alike in town for the popular Batavia MainStreet House Walk, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

According to housewalk Chairwoman Sharon Harwick, this year's walk promises to be as inviting as those in the past with a few twists.

"We will have a four homes and a historic property to view," she said. "And the houses will be decorated for the holidays."

The Newman house

The Newman house at 345 N. Batavia Ave. is a historic Italianate, built by businessman Joel McKee in 1852.

The Newmans have taken great care to maintain the character of the home by making sure that many of the changes were in keeping with the historical significance. Some areas, such as the kitchen have been updated with more modern features for entertaining guests.

One unique aspect of the home is the furnished coach house known as "Harvey's." This man cave features sports memorabilia, a turntable and disc collection and a place for a friendly game of cards.

The Newman house will be decorated for New Year's Eve by Gatherings By Design.

The Koc house

Originally a modest Cape Cod, built in 1940, the Koc home at 325 N. Batavia Ave. has undergone extensive changes, including raising the roof, to give clean lines to the upstairs rather than sloped ceilings and gables.

This family also put in a new kitchen and made the center of the home, the "hearth room," a warm and inviting gathering space for family and friends. When they redesigned the home they thought about the necessity of one day having an in-law suite and planned ahead, so that it could be easily done when needed.

The Salvaged Heart will decorate the Koc house for Christmas.

The McKenna house

The McKenna home at 512 North Ave. is a 1950s colonial Britta and Steve McKenna purchased as their forever home 25 years ago.

"We wanted to incorporate living spaces that would accommodate the seasons of our lives, including a bedroom on the first floor," Britta McKenna said. "And we wanted to add a front porch that would be inviting for neighbors to drop by."

During the construction phase, the McKennas decided to turn the addition into an in-law suite. Steve's mother Peg now lives with them and is very appreciative of her lovely space which features a large bedroom, a living area, bathroom and big screened-in porch.

"I was so thankful that they wanted me to live here with them," said Peg McKenna. "And it seems to be working out well."

Britta McKenna says that multigenerational living has worked for everyone.

"Steve and I both like to cook, but somehow Peg seems to know when we have a lot going on at work," she said. "It's wonderful to walk in the house and smell dinner in the oven."

Another focal point of the McKenna house is the local art featured on the walls.

"When I was director of Batavia MainStreet, I felt like I had to support the Art in Your Eye art show," Britta said. "We started collecting then and still add local art that we like."

The McKenna patio will be decorated for the Fourth of July by Donetta McGrath of 715 Vintage.

"We will be doing the patio in antiques and vintage pieces, mostly red, white, and blue," McGrath said. "We're an antique store on Main Street and just outside of the downtown area. This is a great way for us to be involved in downtown events. And we'll be open on Sunday for those who want to visit our shop on Main Street."

514 Main St.

Many in Batavia have marveled at the restoration of the home at 514 Main St., done by Spillane and Sons. The 1930s two-story is all new with spaces reconfigured to accommodate today's family requirements. A beautiful master bedroom spans the entire length of the house along with a luxurious master bath.

The exterior will be decorated with the fall colors of Thanksgiving by Sharon Harwick.

Newton House

House walk guests can enjoy tea at the historic Newton House at the northwest corner of Wilson Street and Batavia Avenue. The home was built in 1875 by D.C. Newton, president of the Newton Wagon Company. The building was purchased by the library board in 1921. It served as Batavia's library until 1981.

The interior space has been used for office space in recent years. To showcase the beautiful rich wood and the lovely stained-glass windows, the space will be staged by Acosta Consignment.

"We will decorate one room as an office and one as a living room," said Christin Acosta. "There are also two smaller areas that we will do."

Acosta Consignments is across the street from the Newton House. Their space in the former Hubbard's Ethan Allen store is filled with upscale, gently used furniture.

"We take in large consignments," Acosta said. "We recently took in all of the contents from a 6,000-square-foot home, all the furniture, accessories and artwork."

Many Batavia businesses will be decorating their own shops and offering special promotions.

Water Street Studios at 160 S. Water St. will be offering live music, snacks and beverages (for purchase) from 3 to 5 p.m.

"We have so many new restaurants and shops in Batavia," Harwick said. "We hope people come and spend the day in our charming downtown."

Tickets for the housewalk -- $20 in advance, $25 the day of the walk -- are available at Batavia MainStreet's office or The Salvaged Heart. They can be ordered online at downtownbatavia.org.