Lombard garage struck by lightning

A lightning strike sparked a Wednesday morning garage fire in Lombard, authorities said.

Lombard Fire Department officials said crews responded at 8:32 a.m. to the fire on the 200 block of West Harding Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-car detached garage. They extinguished the blaze in about five minutes.

No injuries were reported.

There was heat damage to the exterior of a house near the garage. A damage estimate wasn't available.