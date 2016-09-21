Chicago man sentenced to 6 months in jail for running over Oak Brook detective with car

A Chicago man was sentenced to six months in jail for striking an Oak Brook police detective with a car as he fled an Oakbrook Terrace store following a May shoplifting spree.

Judge Robert Miller sentenced Devin Dawson, 20, to the jail time and 30 months of probation after Dawson pleaded guilty to battery and forgery charges, according to court records. The forgery charges were from an unrelated 2015 case in which he passed a fake $100 bill at a children's clothing store in Woodridge.

Prosecutors said a detective on duty at 1:12 p.m. May 4 in the Home Depot store on 22nd Street in Oakbrook Terrace saw Dawson being chased from the business by store security.

The detective, who was dressed in plainclothes, joined the chase and identified himself as a police officer.

During the chase, the detective rounded a van in the parking lot and encountered Dawson behind the wheel of his vehicle. Prosecutors said Dawson accelerated his vehicle toward the detective, striking him and causing the detective to roll up on the hood of the vehicle.

With the detective hanging on to the hood, Dawson continued to accelerate and made a sharp turn, throwing the detective to the ground. Dawson sped away, leaving the detective with minor injuries.

Dawson was arrested on May 7 at his home and has been held on $100,000 bail ever since.

Dawson has approximately 43 days remaining on his jail sentence before he is eligible for release.